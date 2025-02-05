Peterlee man admits carrying out assault at landmark Scarborough hotel
Connor Raynes, 28, of Pembroke Place, Peterlee, pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on February 3 to assaulting a male by beating at The Grand Hotel, in Scarborough, on August 24 of last year.
Raynes, who represented himself in court, was placed on a 12-month community order.
It includes a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activities for up to 15 days.
He must also pay £100 compensation to his victim, a victim surcharge of £114 and prosecution costs of £85.
The £299 total must be paid in £50 monthly instalments.
The maximum penalty for assault by beating under section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 is six months' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.
In this instance, the court opted for a community-based sentence with financial penalties and rehabilitative measures.
This case exemplifies the court system’s approach to addressing assault charges through community orders and rehabilitation programmes while also ensuring compensation for the victim and recovering costs for the prosecution service.