Peterlee man who dodged £3.80p rail fare by heading to the train toilet is now £450 out of pocket
A train passenger who dodged a £3.80p fare is now more than £450 out of pocket.
Jamie Johnson, 27, of Ash Crescent, Peterlee, was taken to court by rail firm Northern after ignoring subsequent requests for payment.
Teesside magistrates have now convicted him and ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
Johnson, who did not appear in court, dodged the fare while travelling between Seaham and Horden stations on July 7.
The court was told: “He boarded at Seaham and went straight into the toilet.
"When asked for his ticket he could not produce one for his journey and advised that he did not have any means with which to purchase a ticket.
"His details were obtained and he was advised the facts would be reported.
"Following the incident, a letter was sent to the defendant requesting an explanation. As there was no response a fixed penalty notice was then sent. This remains unpaid.”