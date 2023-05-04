Peterlee man who kicked his terrified dog across the street given animal ban

Paul Cowie, of Sledmere Close, Peterlee, was caught on CCTV repeatedly kicking his lurcher dog, Benji, across the street last October.

Benji cowered and tried to avoid the man’s aggressive kicks in the incident, which took place in Wingate’s North Road East.

Cowie, 57, had admitted one offence of causing unnecessary suffering under the Animal Welfare Act after inflicting blunt force trauma and physical violence to Benji.

Benji will soon be put for rehoming.

He was sentenced at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Magistrates imposed the five-year ban and a deprivation order in relation to Benji, who is now in the care of the RSPCA.

Cowie was also sentenced to a 12-month community order to include 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and a nine-month alcohol treatment order, as well as paying £450 costs with a £115 victim surcharge.

The court heard Cowie kicked Benji approximately 15 times in just over a minute./Photo: RSPCA

The vet who assessed Benji said in a written statement: “There is no indication as to why the man (Cowie) started kicking the dog.

"The dog showed no signs of aggression and was behaving normally. It is evident from the body language of the dog that it was being submissive, was scared and attempting to avoid the kicks.

“When the dog pulled on the lead in an attempt to escape the attack, the man used the lead to pull him closer. At times the force of the kicks lifted the dog off its feet, and on one occasion caused it to fall over backwards.”

RSPCA Inspector Clare Wilson who investigated the incident, said: “This is a very sad case where a dog suffered because of horrendous physical violence. There is never any excuse for this type of violence – and this footage makes very difficult viewing.

“Dogs experience a range of emotions including fear and anxiety, it is deeply distressing to think of the stress and pain Benji experienced as a consequence of this attack.“

The court heard, in mitigation, that Cowie was struggling with alcohol and was shocked when he viewed the footage and saw himself kicking the dog.