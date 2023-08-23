Peterlee office block owner prosecuted after nine people found sleeping inside during fire safety check

Fire brigade officers found them sleeping on the third floor of Ridgemount House, in Peterlee town centre, in October 2022.

Other breaches discovered included a failure to protect the means of escape, fire door issues, no suitable fire alarm system, no fire safety drill procedure and defective emergency lighting.

Ridgemount House owner Tarlochan Singh and 5th Capital, which he is a director of, have now pleaded guilty to eight fire safety offences at Durham Crown Court.

Ridgemount House, Peterlee, where nine people were found sleeping during a fire safety check.

Jonathan Smith, fire safety manager for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said, “This prosecution highlights that while we seek to work with business owners to maintain fire safety standards in premises, ultimately it is our duty as business fire safety officers to keep our communities safe.

"Although prosecution is a last resort, where there is a serious risk to our communities, we won’t hesitate to take action.”

Steve Helps, the service’s chief fire officer, added: “This case serves as a stark reminder to employers, managers and owners of similar establishments that they have a responsibility to ensure compliance with fire safety laws.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding lives and property, conducting around 2,000 audits of business premises every year, which is almost four times above the normal delivery of fire and rescue services.

"We will continue to hold those who disregard these critical fire safety regulations accountable for their actions.”