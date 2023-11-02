Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Lowe, 23, of Jarvis Road, Peterlee, was locked up for five-and-a-half years after he was convicted of two charges by a Teesside Crown Court jury.

Welcoming the sentence, Eve McDonnell, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North East, said: “After manipulating her into sending him intimate pictures, Lowe went on to persuade the girl to meet him in secluded woodland where he then had sex with her.

“During the investigation of these offences, Lowe claimed that he had believed the girl to be 18 years old.

Pervert Jordan Lowe has been jailed.

"In truth, he had committed these acts in full knowledge of the girl’s age, telling her that he could not wait until she was 16 years old.”

Lowe was convicted of one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming and one charge of penetrative sexual activity with a child.