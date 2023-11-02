Peterlee pervert who groomed schoolgirl into sexual activity is jailed at Teesside Crown Court
Jordan Lowe, 23, of Jarvis Road, Peterlee, was locked up for five-and-a-half years after he was convicted of two charges by a Teesside Crown Court jury.
Welcoming the sentence, Eve McDonnell, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North East, said: “After manipulating her into sending him intimate pictures, Lowe went on to persuade the girl to meet him in secluded woodland where he then had sex with her.
“During the investigation of these offences, Lowe claimed that he had believed the girl to be 18 years old.
"In truth, he had committed these acts in full knowledge of the girl’s age, telling her that he could not wait until she was 16 years old.”
Lowe was convicted of one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming and one charge of penetrative sexual activity with a child.
He admitted a third accusation of making indecent images of a child.