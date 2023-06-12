Officers discovered her body at an address in Nesbit Road, Peterlee, after they were alerted over the weekend.

A police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death has started although the fatality “is not being treated as suspicious”.

The woman was aged 45 although her identity has not been released.

Nesbit Road, Peterlee, where police discovered the body of a woman inside a property. Picture by FRANK REID.

An inquest is expected to open shortly.

Peterlee Police said in a statement: “Police were called to an address in Nesbit Road, Peterlee, shortly before noon on Saturday, June 10.

“Sadly, a 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside the property on arrival.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. But it is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

