Peterlee Police use additional powers to seize bikes and vehicles following rise in anti-social behaviour

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 31st Aug 2024, 15:01 BST
Police are exercising additional powers to help them clampdown on anti-social behaviour caused by bike riders.

A Peterlee Police statement on Friday said: “Section 59 power to seize a vehicle is now live in Peterlee.

“The map attached shows the area in which we are seeing increasing anti-social behaviour, not only on off road bikes and e-bikes but road legal vehicles including motorbikes.

“Section 59 PRA 2002 is the power to seize a vehicle being used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance.”