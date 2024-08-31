Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are exercising additional powers to help them clampdown on anti-social behaviour caused by bike riders.

A Peterlee Police statement on Friday said: “Section 59 power to seize a vehicle is now live in Peterlee.

“The map attached shows the area in which we are seeing increasing anti-social behaviour, not only on off road bikes and e-bikes but road legal vehicles including motorbikes.

“Section 59 PRA 2002 is the power to seize a vehicle being used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance.”