Peterlee street reportedly cordoned off as police investigate commercial property damage

An investigation has been launched after a commercial property sustained damage.

By Pamela Bilalova
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:58pm

Edenhill Road, in Peterlee, was reportedly cordoned off on Wednesday evening (January 11).

Durham Constabulary has now confirmed that officers attended a property at the address as part of their investigation into an incident which caused damage to a commercial property last week.

It involved three vehicles and happened on Sunday evening (January 8) in Horden’s Fifth Street.

Durham Constabulary has asked people with information about the incident in Horden to come forward.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Peterlee CID on 101.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement: “On Sunday evening, three vehicles were involved in an incident in Fifth Street, Horden in which a commercial property was damaged.

“As part of our investigation into that incident, officers attended a property in Edenhill Road, Peterlee at approximately 7.30pm last night.

“No arrests were made and our investigation is continuing. Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Peterlee CID on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00447583.”