Edenhill Road, in Peterlee, was reportedly cordoned off on Wednesday evening (January 11).

Durham Constabulary has now confirmed that officers attended a property at the address as part of their investigation into an incident which caused damage to a commercial property last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It involved three vehicles and happened on Sunday evening (January 8) in Horden’s Fifth Street.

Durham Constabulary has asked people with information about the incident in Horden to come forward.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Peterlee CID on 101.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement: “On Sunday evening, three vehicles were involved in an incident in Fifth Street, Horden in which a commercial property was damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our investigation into that incident, officers attended a property in Edenhill Road, Peterlee at approximately 7.30pm last night.