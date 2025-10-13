Peterlee thug jailed after subjecting woman to sustained campaign of violent and controlling behaviour
Jack Robinson would follow the woman around, assault her, monitor her social media and prevent her from seeing her family and friends.
During a four-month period, the 28-year-old thug strangled the woman and assaulted her so badly that she ended up in hospital, which is where she managed to raise the alarm.
Robinson, of Peterlee, last month admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.
He also admitted a second count of intentional strangulation on another woman and theft of money.
He is now starting three years behind bars.
Detective Constable Hanna Liddle, of Durham Constabulary, said after Robinson was sentenced: “The woman was subjected to horrifying physical and mental abuse over a prolonged period.
“I know she can turn her life around and become a stronger person.
"Her courage throughout our investigation has made a significant difference in getting us to where we are today.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who is suffering at the hands of an abuser to have the confidence to come forward and speak to us – they can be assured that we will do all we can to see that justice is done.”
Durham Police urge domestic violence sufferers to contact them on 101 or 999 if they are in immediate danger.
Reports can also be made online at http://www.durham.police.uk/.../a1/report-domestic-abuse/ .
Local charity Harbour is also available 24 hours a day on 03000 20 25 25.