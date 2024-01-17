A woman has been jailed for going on a spending spree with another person’s bank card after finding a wallet.

Describing her as “a prolific offender”, police said Charlie Hedley committed the offences in the Peterlee area.

Peterlee Police added in a statement: “Hedley, of Danesly Close, Peterlee, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of fraud, theft, and threatening behaviour.

“Three days after having stolen a Christmas wreath worth £35, 30-year-old Hedley found and kept a misplaced wallet containing cash and a bank card.

Peterlee thief Charlie Hedley was jailed at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

“She then went on a spending spree with the stolen bank card, making several purchases to the value of over £130, as well as more than £100 worth of declined transactions.

“Hedley was charged with the offences and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on January 8, where she pleaded guilty to theft and fraud.