Peterlee woman who went on spending spree after finding bank card in misplaced wallet is jailed

A woman has been jailed for going on a spending spree with another person’s bank card after finding a wallet.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Jan 2024, 17:51 GMT
Describing her as “a prolific offender”, police said Charlie Hedley committed the offences in the Peterlee area.

Peterlee Police added in a statement: “Hedley, of Danesly Close, Peterlee, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of fraud, theft, and threatening behaviour.

“Three days after having stolen a Christmas wreath worth £35, 30-year-old Hedley found and kept a misplaced wallet containing cash and a bank card.

Peterlee thief Charlie Hedley was jailed at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.Peterlee thief Charlie Hedley was jailed at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.
“She then went on a spending spree with the stolen bank card, making several purchases to the value of over £130, as well as more than £100 worth of declined transactions.

“Hedley was charged with the offences and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on January 8, where she pleaded guilty to theft and fraud.

“She was handed a seven-month custodial sentence and ordered to pay back the money she had spent.”