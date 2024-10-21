Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phone hacking is a terrifying cyber crime and anyone could be a victim.

Government figures show half of businesses experienced some form of cyber security breach or attack in just 12 months.

Strange apps suddenly appearing and odd calls on your phone history are among the signs of hacking to watch for.

If your phone is suddenly behaving in curious ways, it could be a sign that you have been hacked. The rise of sophisticated cyber crimes means we all need to stay vigilant to avoid becoming victims.

Research released by the UK government earlier in 2024 found that half of businesses (50%) and around a third of charities (32%) report having experienced some form of cyber security breach or attack in just 12 months. By far the most common type of breach or attack is phishing, which could result in your device being hacked by nefarious criminals.

So, what are the signs to watch for that could be a red flag that you’ve been hacked? Antivirus giant Norton has revealed five you need to be aware of.

High data usage

stock.adobe.com

On its website, Norton explains: “If your phone bill is higher than expected, it could be a sign that malware is running on your phone and eating up data.” The anti-virus company advises that you should regularly monitor your data usage, even if you have an unlimited phone plan, to spot signs that somebody hacked your phone.

Persistent notifications

Another thing to watch for as a potential sign that your phone has been hacked is if you start to experience an abundance of inappropriate or annoying pop-ups. Norton adds: “Flashy ads or inappropriate content popping up on your phone is a potential indication of a compromised device.

“Additionally, receiving two-factor authentication codes that you didn’t request is a major tell-tale sign someone is trying to access your account.” So if you see a pop-up on your phone, carefully close the window without clicking on it.

Apps you didn’t download have appeared

Now, your phone will come pre-loaded with plenty of apps that you may not regularly use - but if you suddenly start to find strange or unfamiliar ones appearing on your phone, this could be a “red flag”. Norton explains on its website: “Hackers might install seemingly harmless apps that act as backdoors. These apps may appear as games, photo editors, or utilities, but their real purpose is to steal data, spy on your activity, or download additional malware.”

It adds: “Malicious apps can download and install other malware onto your phone, creating a chain reaction further compromising your device. In some cases, hackers might install apps that give them remote control over your phone. That could allow them to access your files, microphone, and camera, or even make calls and send texts at your expense.”

If you do spot strange apps that have appeared on your phone do not open them, instead search for the app online to identify it and if it seems suspicious, you should delete it straight away. Norton also advises that you should also run a malware scan on your phone using a reputable antivirus or anti-malware app to help detect and remove hidden malicious software.

Unrecognised outgoing calls

From time to time we all make accidental calls - pockets sometimes have a mind of their own after all. But if your call history is full of outgoing calls that you don’t remember making, that could be a sign you’ve been hacked.

On its website, Norton explains: “Unrecognised calls could be a sign of malware making premium-rate calls that drain your credit and compromise your privacy. Hackers might use your phone to exploit international toll services.”

The anti-virus company also advises that you should look beyond the numbers in your call history and consider the duration, times, and cost of unrecognised calls.

Your battery is dying quicker than it used to

Now, this might just be a sign that your phone is older than it was - and after regular use, the health of your battery can decline and require more regular charges than when it was fresh out of the box. But if you have noticed a significant and sudden change with the battery draining more quickly than you expect, it could be a sign you’ve been hacked.

Norton, on its website, adds: “Imagine you typically get a full day's use out of your phone on a single charge. Then suddenly, your phone starts dying within a few hours with minimal usage. That could be a sign that hidden malware is running in the background, trying to transmit stolen data or perform other malicious tasks.”

If you are noticing a difference to your battery life, Norton advises you should consider troubleshooting your device to get to the root of the problem.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'silent crimes’ are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories in this survey and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street .