Pizza delivery driver appears before a judge to deny causing the death of a Hartlepool man by careless driving

A pizza delivery driver has denied causing the death of a Hartlepool man who was hit by a car in a late-night collision.

Connor McDade, 21, from Hartlepool, died nine days after he was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the southbound side of the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle, in the early hours of Saturday, April 14, last year.

Tevik Selman has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The 26-year-old of Tossen Terrace, Newcastle will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing in May.

A trial may take place in September.

Judge Paul Sloan QC granted Selman conditional bail.

Mr McDade, who lived in Seaton Carew, was taken to hospital with serious injuries in the early hours of April 14, 2018.

But Connor, described as a generous’ and kind-hearted’ man, sadly passed away in hospital on April 23.

Last May, Stranton Grange Crematorium was packed with Connor’s family and friends as they attended a celebration and thanksgiving for his life.