Plain-clothed police arrest two men in Hartlepool after reports of thieves interfering with vehicles
Plain-clothes police in Hartlepool have arrested two men following reports of suspected thieves trying to get into cars.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two suspects were arrested by officers patrolling the Eamont Gardens area at 11.30pm on Tuesday, December 5.
Cleveland Police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with vehicle interference and going equipped to steal.
And a 24-year-old man charged with vehicle interference and possession of a bladed article.
Both were due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court in Middlesbrough on Thursday, December 7.