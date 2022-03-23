Plea to parents after ‘sudden increase’ in anti-social behaviour at Hartlepool park

Play equipment at Rossmere Park was damaged in a fire on Friday night after a “sudden increase” in antisocial behaviour and criminal damage at the park over the weekend.

Cleveland Police have said a large group of youths is believed to be involved and has asked parents to check where their children were on Friday night.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the sudden increase in ASB and criminal damage at Rossmere Park at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is under way after a "sudden increase" in antisocial behaviour and criminal damage over the weekend.

“This included damage caused by fire to play equipment on Friday night. This follows a report of a bin being set on fire in the park on 7th March.

“It’s believed a large group of mid-teens was involved and we have obtained CCTV images from Friday which the ward officer is examining, along with colleagues from the Community Safety Team. The ward officer is also visiting the area to conduct further inquiries.

“We believe any children/young people present on Friday may have returned home smelling strongly of smoke and we would ask parents and carers to check where their children are when out of the house and what they are doing.

“Anyone with information about any of the damage is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number. You can also pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they were called to two fires at the park over the weekend, with playground equipment “well-alight” in an incident on just before 8pm on Sunday.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.