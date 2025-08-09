Visitors are urged to help protect a 100-acre park following a spate of deliberate fires.

Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, which work together as members of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, have issued an appeal for people to report suspicious activity in Summerhill Country Park.

This is in addition to their own efforts to prevent fires which include regular foot patrols and the use of a thermal imaging drone.

The fires are said to pose a serious threat to public safety and the site’s rich and diverse wildlife, trees, plants and flowers.

Hartlepool borough councillor Gary Allen at Summerhill Country Park following a plea to the public to report deliberate fires.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the adult and community based services committee at Hartlepool Borough Council, which owns the site, said: “Whilst we are doing our best to protect the site, we need visitors and nearby residents to act as our eyes and ears on the ground and to report suspicious behaviour.

“Summerhill Country Park is a fantastic open space and we do not want people’s enjoyment of the site to be ruined by the illegal activities of a mindless minority.

“Fires pose a real threat to public safety and to the site’s flora and fauna and, given the relatively dry summer that we are having, there is a real danger of them rapidly spreading out of control.”

Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Policing Inspector Adrian Dack said: “We won’t tolerate mindless vandalism.

The entrance to Summerhill Country Park.

"Starting fires in public places and causing destruction is criminal behaviour. We will find those involved and they will face the consequences.”

Lee Brown, assistant director of prevention, protection and planning at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “Deliberate fires put lives at risk, damage our environment and tie up valuable emergency resources that may be needed elsewhere.

"Even a small fire can escalate quickly, especially in dry and warm conditions.

“We are urging anyone visiting or living near Summerhill Country Park to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to FireStoppers anonymously.

"We are working closely with Hartlepool Council and Cleveland Police to tackle this issue, and we would really appreciate the public’s support in helping us keep the area safe for everyone to enjoy.

"Visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk to complete a simple online form or call 0800 169 5558. You will always remain anonymous.”

Anyone who spots suspicious behaviour should also contact Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

