Plea to trace driver after puppy killed in alleged Hartlepool hit-and-run incident

Cleveland Police said the incident happened at around 1.20pm on Saturday, November 26, when a man was taking his eight-month-old dog for a walk in Brierton Lane near the allotments.

The lead snapped and the medium sized, brown puppy ran into traffic.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team has said that most of the surrounding traffic noticed what had happened and slowed down but a dark blue transit van hit the dog and did not stop. The puppy sadly died.

The incident happened on Brierton Lane.

Neighbourhood officers are now trying to trace the van driver and have asked people with dash cam or CCTV footage of the area to get in touch.

In an appeal posted on their Facebook page, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "We would like to locate this driver as it is a legal obligation to stop if a dog is knocked down, we understand they may not have realised at the time.

"Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team happened to be in the vicinity and came across the dog and distraught owner. Sadly the young dog passed away.

