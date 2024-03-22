Plea to trace Hartlepool assault victim after she leaves scene while suspects are arrested
Their plea follows an incident in Hartlepool in which a woman was allegedly attacked by two other females. Officers were called before the victim left the scene while two suspects were being detained. Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were alerted by CCTV operators to an assault on a woman at 4.45am on Thursday, 21 March, in York Road, in Hartlepool.“Officers responded and arrested two women aged 18 and 19 at the scene.
"Both women have since been released on bail whilst inquiries continue.“Unfortunately, as police were arresting them, the victim left the scene without providing her details to officers.
"She is a similar age to the suspects, with long blonde hair, and was wearing black clothes.“We are urging the victim to come forward by calling police on 101 and quoting incident number SE24051194.”