Following the incident on Monday, July 3, Cleveland Police said: “Shortly before 10am, police received reports of a man on the bridge over the train tracks on Lancaster Road, in Hartlepool, near to Morrisons supermarket, when a member of the public pulled him to safety.

“The man on the bridge then walked away towards the Vue cinema.

“He is described as a tanned, clean-shaven man, medium build, wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured jacket and cap. He was carrying a large Bergen style backpack.

The incident took place near Morrisons, in Lancaster Road, Hartlepool.

“It is hoped that the man will come forward to let officers know that he is safe.

“Officers are also hoping that the member of the public who helped him might be able to assist with some queries about his welfare.