Poaching suspects warned they could have vehicles and dogs seized by police

Poaching letters have been issued by Peterlee Police following a number of reports of suspicious countryside activity.

A number of individuals have received the letters following suspicious activity in and around the Blackhall and Sheraton areas.

Police are on the lookout for poachers, as those responsible are often involved in other crimes.

The letters act as a first warning to those suspected of being be involved in wildlife crime and trespass.

Vehicle details are placed onto a database and any vehicles or equipment believed to be used in the commission of poaching, including dogs, can be seized should there be further reports.

Durham Police are working closely with their colleagues in Cleveland to combat this cross-border crime.

Poaching can lead to a number of animal welfare issues, serious loss of income from illegal taking of game and fish, and the damage which many poachers do to crops and land.

Poachers are usually involved with many other rural crimes, from theft of dogs and livestock to burglary.

To report suspected poaching activity, download the free, easy-to-use app from www.projectpoacher.com