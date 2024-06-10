Police appeal after female is 'punched in the face several times' in Hartlepool's The Lodge bar

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a female suffered a black eye after she was “punched in the face several times”.

The incident took place over the Easter bank holiday weekend although details have just been released.

The force said in a statement on June 10: “Police in Hartlepool are appealing for witnesses to an incident at The Lodge Bar, in Church Street, on Friday, 29th March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating an alleged assault at around half past midnight (just into Saturday, 30th March), where a victim has been punched in the face several times leaving her with swelling and a black eye.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly attacked in The Lodge, in Church, Street, Hartlepool, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly attacked in The Lodge, in Church, Street, Hartlepool, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly attacked in The Lodge, in Church, Street, Hartlepool, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference SE24056562.”

Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Hartlepool Mail’s free newsletter emails