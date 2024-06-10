Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a female suffered a black eye after she was “punched in the face several times”.

The incident took place over the Easter bank holiday weekend although details have just been released.

The force said in a statement on June 10: “Police in Hartlepool are appealing for witnesses to an incident at The Lodge Bar, in Church Street, on Friday, 29th March.

“Officers are investigating an alleged assault at around half past midnight (just into Saturday, 30th March), where a victim has been punched in the face several times leaving her with swelling and a black eye.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly attacked in The Lodge, in Church, Street, Hartlepool, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.