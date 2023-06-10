News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after fire bomb is hurled at Hartlepool property

Police are appealing for information about a fire bomb was hurled at a Hartlepool property
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV and any witnesses to come forward after an incident whereby an accelerant may have been used to try to start a fire at a property.

“The incident happened at 3.06am on Friday, 9th June, on Elliott Street, Hartlepool, when a bottle containing a flammable liquid was thrown at the rear window of a property.

"The window did not break. However, damage was caused.

The incident took place in Hartlepool's Elliott Street.
“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“Detectives are investigating and are appealing for anyone in the immediate area who may have CCTV to get in touch or any witnesses who may have information to call them on 101, quoting reference number 110910.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

