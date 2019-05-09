Police appeal after man suffers serious head injuries following two-car crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a crash which saw a man hospitalised with serious head injuries.

A Hyundai Kona and Mitsubishi Colt collided in Bruce Glazier Terrace in Shotton Colliery at about 11.45am on Tuesday, April 30.

One man suffered serious head injuries in the incident and is currently receiving treatment in the RVI, in Newcastle.

A post on Peterlee Police's Facebook page reads: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a two car collision in Shotton Colliery.

"Witnesses are asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 158 of April 30."