Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them after the 24-year-old man received “multiple fractures to his leg and wrist”.

The A689 heading into Hartlepool was closed following the collision on Monday, July 3.

Cleveland Police said: “It happened at around 7.50pm on the A689 Stockton Road at its junction with Rossmere Way and involved a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Yamaha motorbike.

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on the A689 in Hartlepool, on Monday, July 3. Picture by Frank Reid.

“A 24-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital with multiple fractures to his leg and wrist.

“We would appeal for anyone who can help our ongoing enquiries with information or footage from the moments before the collision and of the incident itself to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 130446.”