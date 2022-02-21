Police appeal after owner threatened with knife during shop theft near Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information after a shop owner was threatened with a knife and had goods stolen from his store.

A man entered the Vithus Store on South View in Billingham, made threats to the male owner and demanded money from the till.

A brief tussle followed and the suspect left in the direction of Keswick Road, having taken packs of Cigarillos.

Cleveland Police have said that the shop owner wasn’t hurt, but the incident left him “extremely shaken”.

Officers have asked for anyone with information to come forward and are looking to trace a woman who was in the shop at the time of the incident.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The suspect was wearing a grey tracksuit hoody with the hood up over a black cap, dark jogging bottoms and socks with black trainers.

“We would particularly appeal for a woman with blonde hair, black coat and dark trousers who was in the shop to come forward as she may be an important witness.

“Anyone else with information/dash cam or cctv which could also assist is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting Ref 024087.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”

The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Friday, February 11.

