Police appeal after park security officer attacked by stone-throwing yobs

A police probe has been launched after a security officer was stoned by yobs as he locked up a popular park.

The attack took place when the private security man was trying to lock the gates of Rossmere Park.

Fens and Rossmere Councillor Bob Buchan

Ward Councillor Bob Buchan reported the incident on the Facebook page of the Friends of Rossmere Group saying: “An NES employee had to call the police so he could lock the park gates in safety as he was being stoned, someone must know these people are.”

Coun Buchan added: “I think it’s terrible. Anti-social behaviour just drags the place down. It’s totally unnecessary.”

Police confirmed they were called at 6.25pm on Wednesday, October 17, to the incident and appealed for information.

Council officials say they will not tolerate such behaviour.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of anti-social behaviour by a group of young people directed at the security officer doing the evening lock-up of Rossmere Park.

“We will absolutely not tolerate this – we have drawn the matter to the attention of the police and we are working to identify the culprits and take action against them.

“If anyone has any information about this, we would ask them to please contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team in confidence on (01429) 523100.

“Rossmere Park is a lovely area enjoyed by lots of people and we won’t let a mindless few spoil it for everyone else.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to encourage everyone to respect and take care of the park, we are currently in the final stages of arranging a week of action in the park, combining our regular autumn maintenance activities with a particular emphasis on community safety and tackling anti-social behaviour, and more details of that will be publicised very shortly.”

Coun Buchan said anti-social behaviour in the park has been an ongoing problem for some time.

“Guttering gets torn off, then it gets replaced and torn off again,” he said. “They set fire to the waste bins. It is all money that could have been spent on something else.”

Cleveland Police said the Hartlepool Community Safety Team are patrolling the area and also urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call 101.

People can also email the community safety team at community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk