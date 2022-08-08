The comments were reportedly made by a male in the Cyril Knowles stand at the Hartlepool United and AFC Wimbledon football match in Hartlepool on Saturday, August 6.

Officers say the suspect is described as a white male, bald, mid to late forties and wearing a white Lacoste polo T-shirt and blue jeans.

The man was later ejected from the ground following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the alleged incident.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have the man’s behaviour at the match on Saturday.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the man’s behaviour or may have further information is asked to contact Sergeant Adrian Dack on 101, quoting incident number 138177.