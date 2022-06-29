Police appeal after teenager falls from bike in attempted robbery in Hartlepool

The incident happened on Thursday, June 23, at around 9.50pm as a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike on the playing field, coming from Swinburne Road in the direction of Catcote Road.

A male approached the boy and pulled on his backpack, resulting in the boy falling from his bike.

Cleveland Police has said that no injuries were sustained and asked for witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Cleveland Police said: “The suspect attempted to take the bike from the victim, however, the suspect made off after his failed attempt.

“The suspect is described as wearing a scruffy coat with the hood up and wearing glasses.”

Any witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 108218.