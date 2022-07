The incident happened between 11.50pm on Friday night, July 15, and 12.02am on Saturday, July 16, at a garage/valeting centre on Stockton Road.

Three vehicles were destroyed in the fire and Cleveland Police have said the incident is being treated as arson.

Officers are appealing for any information/dash cam or CCTV footage.

Call 101 if you can help, quoting ref 123439.