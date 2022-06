The incident happened at around noon on Saturday, June 12, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have said that two members of the public reported receiving minor injuries from what is believed to be a pellet gun.

Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV which could help enquiries to call 101, quoting ref SE22100225.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses.