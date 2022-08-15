Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 60s was approached by a male and was sexually assaulted in the town.

The incident happened around 5pm on Friday, August 12, on a walkway which runs behind Glenston Close and Hillston Close.

Cleveland Police has said that the suspect, described as aged in his mid-50s, walked off after the assault.

The force said in a statement: "The woman, aged in her 60s, reported being sexually assaulted before the man then walked off.

“The suspect is described as a male, aged in his mid-50s, of medium height, wearing navy blue shorts and T-shirt with a blue logo and sunglasses.

“Anyone who may have information or CCTV which could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Esther Allen on 101, quoting incident number 142570.”