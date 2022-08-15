Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 60s was approached by a male and was sexually assaulted in the town.
The incident happened around 5pm on Friday, August 12, on a walkway which runs behind Glenston Close and Hillston Close.
Cleveland Police has said that the suspect, described as aged in his mid-50s, walked off after the assault.
The force said in a statement: "The woman, aged in her 60s, reported being sexually assaulted before the man then walked off.
“The suspect is described as a male, aged in his mid-50s, of medium height, wearing navy blue shorts and T-shirt with a blue logo and sunglasses.
“Anyone who may have information or CCTV which could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Esther Allen on 101, quoting incident number 142570.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.