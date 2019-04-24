Police appeal following theft of a motorbike in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Hartlepool where a motorbike was stolen.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, in the town's Elwick Road.

As a result of the burglary an orange Triumph Tiger motorbike, registration number KD15 PVK, was stolen from the property.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the motorbike is asked to contact PC Becky Alderson from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 067397.

Crimestoppers can be contact anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.