Police appeal for help to locate man they want to speak to as part of shoplifting probe

Officers would like to speak to Daniel Hart in connection with an investigation into a string of suspected shoplifting offences in Peterlee.

It has been reported by police that the alleged incidents took place in the town on March 10.

Anyone who knows of Hart’s location is asked to contact PC Igoe by calling 101.

