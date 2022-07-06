Police appeal for information after burglar breaks into Hartlepool property in early hours

Cleveland Police are investigating a report of a burglary which happened in the early the hours of Wednesday, July 6.

It happened just after 4am on Tweed Walk, in the Dyke House area of town, when a man is said to have climbed in through a window and stolen a number of things before riding off on a bike.

The force said: “A male is believed to have gained access to a property via the front window and taken a number of items before making off on a pedal bike along Chester Road towards Jesmond Gardens.

Police are appealing for information.

"The bike had a flashing light attached to the back.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident 116822.