Police appeal for witnesses to crash which left Hartlepool cyclist with broken ribs
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A689 near the junction with Oxford Street in Hartlepool.
The incident happened at around 5.25pm on Sunday, July 21, on the A689 near the junction with Oxford Street in Hartlepool, involving a 39-year old female cyclist and a vehicle which did not stop at the scene.
The crash left the cyclist with fractured ribs, scratches, and bruising to her face, shoulder, and leg. She was treated at the scene and then taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
No details have been shared regarding the vehicle involved in the crash. Cleveland police would be interested in any CCTV or dash cam footage from the location at the time of the incident.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC Jonathan Ryan, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 123898.