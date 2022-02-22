Police appeal to find 13-year-old who went missing near Hartlepool
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 13-year-old.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:50 am
Named only as Ricky, he was last seen in the Billingham area on Monday, February 21, at around 3.30pm.
Cleveland Police said: “Ricky was last seen wearing a black jacket with yellow zips and a ‘BOSS’ logo, black jogging bottoms with a white Under Armour logo, a grey Berghaus body warmer and black and red Nike trainers.
“Officers would ask anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 028573.”