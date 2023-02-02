News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to trace man after suspected theft in Peterlee

Police are looking to trace a man in connection with a suspected theft.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened in Shotton Road on January 19.

Peterlee Police said in a social media post: “Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a suspected theft in Peterlee on Thursday (January 19).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident occurred at around 12.30pm in Shotton Road.

Police are looking to trace him in connection with a suspected theft.
Most Popular

“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact PC Danielle Berry on 101 quoting incident number 154 of January 19.”