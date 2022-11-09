News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal to trace man over alleged cannabis production in Hartlepool

Police are appealing to trace a man who is wanted in connection with an allegation of production of cannabis in the Hartlepool area.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Gentian Gjergji, aged 32, is described as 5ft 8in tall, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and is of medium build.

Anyone who may have information regarding Gentian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 173555.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Gentian Gjergji is wanted in connection with an allegation of production of cannabis in the Hartlepool area.

