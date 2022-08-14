Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man Michael Rae

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing Hartlepool man.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:56 am

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Rae is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5’9” tall, short straight dark hair and wearing grey joggers, navy T-shirt and black trainers.

Although Michael is believed to be on foot, he does have links to Peterlee as well as Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police is urging anyone who has seen Michael or who knows where he is to get in touch contact on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ref 143517.

Michael Rae