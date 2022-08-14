Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Rae is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5’9” tall, short straight dark hair and wearing grey joggers, navy T-shirt and black trainers.

Although Michael is believed to be on foot, he does have links to Peterlee as well as Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police is urging anyone who has seen Michael or who knows where he is to get in touch contact on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ref 143517.