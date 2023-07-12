Ryan Gilling, from Hutton Henry, on the edge of Hartlepool, was locked up for six years and nine months after he was convicted of killing Tony Stokoe in a horror smash in Shotton Colliery in 2016.

He was later jailed for a further three years after he admitted supplying class A cocaine.

Durham Police have now said: "Have you seen Ryan Gilling?

Ryan Gilling is wanted on a recall to prison notice.

“The 33-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for death by dangerous driving.

“He has links to Peterlee.