Police appeal to trace missing killer from the edge of Hartlepool

Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing killer.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST

Ryan Gilling, from Hutton Henry, on the edge of Hartlepool, was locked up for six years and nine months after he was convicted of killing Tony Stokoe in a horror smash in Shotton Colliery in 2016.

He was later jailed for a further three years after he admitted supplying class A cocaine.

Durham Police have now said: "Have you seen Ryan Gilling?

Ryan Gilling is wanted on a recall to prison notice.Ryan Gilling is wanted on a recall to prison notice.
“The 33-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for death by dangerous driving.

“He has links to Peterlee.

“Anyone who has seen Ryan or with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

