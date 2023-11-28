Police appeal to trace missing killer Ryan Gilling from the edge of Hartlepool
Ryan Gilling, from Hutton Henry, on the edge of Hartlepool, was locked up for six years and nine months after he was convicted of killing Tony Stokoe in a horror smash in Shotton Colliery in 2016.
He was later jailed for a further three years after he admitted supplying class A cocaine.
Durham Police have now said in a statement issued on November 28: "Have you seen Ryan Gilling?
“The 33-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for death by dangerous driving.
“Ryan is around 5ft 10 inches tall, with blue eyes and a North East accent. He has links to Peterlee.
“If you have seen him or know where he is, you can tell Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website, http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/giv.../most-wanted/appeal...”
A similar appeal was made in July.