Police have made a new appeal for help in tracing a missing killer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Gilling, from Hutton Henry, on the edge of Hartlepool, was locked up for six years and nine months after he was convicted of killing Tony Stokoe in a horror smash in Shotton Colliery in 2016.

He was later jailed for a further three years after he admitted supplying class A cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Police have now said in a statement issued on November 28: "Have you seen Ryan Gilling?

Ryan Gilling is wanted on a recall to prison notice.

“The 33-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for death by dangerous driving.

“Ryan is around 5ft 10 inches tall, with blue eyes and a North East accent. He has links to Peterlee.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, you can tell Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website, http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/giv.../most-wanted/appeal...”