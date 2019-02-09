Police arrest 12 at Boro match

Cleveland Police said a dozen people were arrested during the Middlesbrough match against Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium.

Match commander, Chief Superintendent John Lyons, has issued a thank you to the law-abiding fans who attended the game.

He said: "Preparations for the policing of today's game has been weeks in the planning and I would firstly like to thank everyone involved today for their efforts.

"Our primary aim was to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the stadium and to facilitate an enjoyable day for all law-abiding fans and their families.

"There are always a minority of people who attend matches intent on causing disorder and we have seen some of those tensions today, prompted by a late equaliser, which resulted in 12 males arrested.

"It was disappointing to see some of the behaviour being displayed by a minority of the younger people who attended, which was unacceptable and we will look to progress criminal proceedings where possible.

"I would like to thank those officers on the ground, colleagues from British Transport Police, Northumbria Police, Durham Police, Middlesbrough Football Club and stewards, National Police Air Service and the law-abiding majority of fans.

"Thanks also to members of the public in the town centre for their patience as pockets of disorder were dealt with. Within an hour of the game ending the area had quietened down and most Leeds fans had dispersed."