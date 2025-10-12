Police arrest three people in connection with drugs activity in Hartlepool

Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences during police patrols at the weekend.

Officers seized a quantity of class B drugs from a car on Kendal Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 11, while on patrol.

A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman inside the car were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Hartlepool’s Proactive Team and officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team then searched an address on Kendal Road where more class B drugs were found.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

All three were taken to police custody for questioning and have been bailed pending further enquiries.