Police arrest three people in connection with drugs activity in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Oct 2025, 18:38 BST
Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences during police patrols at the weekend.

Officers seized a quantity of class B drugs from a car on Kendal Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 11, while on patrol.

A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman inside the car were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Hartlepool’s Proactive Team and officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team then searched an address on Kendal Road where more class B drugs were found.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

All three were taken to police custody for questioning and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

