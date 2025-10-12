Police arrest three people in connection with drugs activity in Hartlepool
Officers seized a quantity of class B drugs from a car on Kendal Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 11, while on patrol.
A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman inside the car were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
Hartlepool’s Proactive Team and officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team then searched an address on Kendal Road where more class B drugs were found.
A 56-year-old man was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
All three were taken to police custody for questioning and have been bailed pending further enquiries.