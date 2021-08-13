Police catch more than 200 motorists in speeding crackdown
Police caught more than 200 speeding drivers in a safety crackdown.
Cleveland and Durham’s joint Specialist Operations Unit say they caught 237 drivers allegedly breaking the law as officers took part in a national campaign.
The national campaign, led by the National Police Chief’s Council, took place for two weeks, up to Sunday August 8.
Chief Inspector Helen Wilson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Sadly, people still find it acceptable to drive at excess speed and take huge risks with their own lives and the lives of others.
“This campaign shows that we still need to keep pushing the message that driving at excess speed won’t be tolerated and people could be seriously injured, or even killed, by these irresponsible actions.
“We will continue to highlight the dangers by educating motorists and carrying out high visibility patrols to deter and detect those drivers carrying out speeding offences.”