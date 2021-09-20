Police chief backs mother's 'One Punch' awareness campaign

Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham Joy Allen Picture by Tom Banks

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen has pledged her support to One Punch Awareness Week which starts on Monday, September 20.

The backing comes after the commissioner met with One Punch founder Maxine Thompson-Curl, from Whitburn, South Tyneside, to help promote the annual awareness campaign.

Maxine started One Punch after her son Kristian, who was just 18, was punched on a night out in Consett, County Durham, in 2010.

He passed away 10 months later.

Maxine set-up One Punch North East as a campaigning group in 2014 which has now become a registered charity as it works to raise awareness of the devastating consequences just one punch can have and provide support to families in the same situation.

Ms Allen said “I fully support the One Punch campaign, helping to raise awareness of the consequences that just one punch can have on somebody’s life.

Maxine said: “We are so happy that we have the support from Joy Allen and the PCC Office.”

The campaign is also being supported by Darlington Borough Council.

Cllr Jonathan Dulston, deputy leader of the council, said: “Tragically, we have seen all too many times the devastating impact a single punch can have.

"I’m proud to stand alongside Maxine and Joy in promoting this campaign, to raise awareness of the consequences a single moment of violence can bring.”