Police chief reacts to Boris cop numbers pledge
Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Ron Hog has given a cautious welcome to new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to boost police numbers.
One of the Prime Minister’s key announcements was that 20,000 new Police Officers will be recruited across the country.
Mt Hog says the number of police officers employed by Durham Constabulary has been reduced by nearly 400 since 2010 as a consequence of Government funding cuts.
He said “we need ministers to provide more detail about this. If the Government is going to replace officers which the force lost as a result of austerity, then that is clearly something to be welcomed.
“I will be arguing to ensure that forces such as Durham receive a fair share of the new allocation, as soon as possible”.
He added “However, it’s crucially important that the funding for these new officers comes direct from the Government rather than Police and Crime Commissioners being given permission to raise the Council Tax precept.
“I have been put in a position in the past two years, asking the people of County Durham to pay the maximum increase just to maintain officer numbers, and I don’t want to have to ask them for a greater increase this year”.
Ron concluded “Durham Constabulary has been rated as ‘outstanding’ for efficiency for the past four years by Government Inspectors. It is an extremely well-run force and any additional resources will be used sensibly, focusing on cutting crime, and giving priority to offenders who cause the most harm to society”.