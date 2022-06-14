Police chief seeks violent crime unit head in post worth up to £73,000

Mr Turner is setting up the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence – CURV – after receiving £3.5m in Home Office funding to establish a new, multi-agency team to tackle crimes of violence.

The role will pay between £62,793–£73,260 for a 37-hour week.

Mr Turner said: “We received the vital funding needed to establish Cleveland’s first violence reduction uni and now we are seeking an inspiring, innovative and engaging leader with a passion for making communities safer.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

"The role will involve working closely with the public, voluntary, private, and academic sectors.”

He added: “We know reducing violent crime is not the responsibility of the police alone. We need cross-sector, whole-system change to reduce cycles of violent behaviour at their root cause. The head of CURV will help put this plan into action.”

The Cleveland area has some of the highest levels of violent crime in the country, with similarly high levels of knife crime.

CURV will aim to commission a range of services and initiatives that will seek to address the root causes of violent crime, from childhood trauma to substance misuse.

In addition to the head of CURV role, applications are sought for an analytical and insights officer to understand the data and information around violent crime and how it might be used innovatively to prevent it.

This will pay between £36,369–£41,718 for a 37-hour week.

Applications for both roles close on Monday, June 27.