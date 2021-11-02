Police chief to quiz force on how females are protected from violence
Cleveland Crime Commissioner Steve Turner aims to shine a spotlight on measures Cleveland Police are taking to protect women and girls.
Mr Turner will be raising the issue as part of a scrutiny meeting with police chiefs on Wednesday.
Following the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, Mr Turner is seeking assurances from the force’s senior officers about how they are addressing violence against women and girls.
He also wants to know how the will progress the national request to review all allegations of sexual misconduct, indecent exposure and domestic abuse involving police officers over the last two years.
Mr Turner said: “Sarah Everard’s murder raised important questions nationally about how the sexual misconduct of police officers is monitored and how we can work to prevent such a tragedy occurring again.
“Whilst I believe our force has made good progress in this area, It’s my responsibility to raise these important issues locally.
"People expect every police force to take a hard look at their procedures following such a horrible crime.”
Cleveland Police will also be asked to explain how they plan to communicate or advise their workforce – and residents in the force area – on the violence against women and girls agenda.
To prepare for the meeting, Mr Turner held discussions with four of Cleveland’s domestic abuse services.
He added: “I’m already aware that Cleveland Police is doing good work to prevent abuse of power and this is their opportunity to provide assurances to me – and to the community - that these measures are in place.”