Police chief to quiz force on how females are protected from violence

Mr Turner will be raising the issue as part of a scrutiny meeting with police chiefs on Wednesday.

Following the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, Mr Turner is seeking assurances from the force’s senior officers about how they are addressing violence against women and girls.

He also wants to know how the will progress the national request to review all allegations of sexual misconduct, indecent exposure and domestic abuse involving police officers over the last two years.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

Mr Turner said: “Sarah Everard’s murder raised important questions nationally about how the sexual misconduct of police officers is monitored and how we can work to prevent such a tragedy occurring again.

“Whilst I believe our force has made good progress in this area, It’s my responsibility to raise these important issues locally.

"People expect every police force to take a hard look at their procedures following such a horrible crime.”

Cleveland Police will also be asked to explain how they plan to communicate or advise their workforce – and residents in the force area – on the violence against women and girls agenda.

To prepare for the meeting, Mr Turner held discussions with four of Cleveland’s domestic abuse services.