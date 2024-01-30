Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were 148 fewer reports of burglaries to homes than in 2023 than compared to the previous year.

And since July 2023, some months have seen almost half the number of reported break-ins year on year with consistent reductions each month between August and November.

Police say it is the result of targeted action but have vowed not to get complacent and keep up a “relentless focus” on the crime.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander of Hartlepool Police, said: “There is a strong focus in Hartlepool to reduce and prevent crimes such as burglary which we know cause the most harm to our communities, and it’s reassuring for me to see that the changes introduced to the district early in 2023 are reflected in these reductions.

“We have reduced these numbers by providing our officers with clear direction to disrupt offenders, and daily tasking activity to arrest prolific suspects and gather intelligence.

“We also work closely with our Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCOs) to help repeat victims secure their property and prevent further crimes.

“Thorough investigations by CID also ensure that suspects are identified and arrested as soon as possible, and that sufficient evidence is gathered to secure a charge.