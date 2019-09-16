Police close Hartlepool burglary investigation
Police say they have closed an investigation into a number of attempted burglaries in Hartlepool in the absence of new evidence.
Detectives appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage last week in relation to an incident in August.
On Tuesday, August 27, three men were reported to have broken into containers belonging to a local church and community hall, before approaching a number of properties in Magdalene Drive, Hart Village, and trying car doors and front doors at several addresses.
Several caravans were also broken into at a local farm between midnight and 12.20am.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed the investigation had been shelved in light of the absence of any new evidence: “A number of lines of enquiries, including CCTV, have been followed. However, we have unfortunately not been able to identify any suspects,” she said.
“Enquiries are closed pending receipt of any further information. We are still appealing for anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event number 148675.”
Anyone in the local area who may have CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Steven Ridsdale from Hartlepool CID.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Members of the public are reminded to report any suspicious activity which they may come across by calling Cleveland Police on 101.