Police close Hartlepool's Hart Lane after man suffers 'serious head injury' in assault

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Jun 2024, 09:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A main road was closed after a man suffered a “serious head injury” during an assault.

Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, was shut in both directions near its junction with Serpentine Road while police carried out investigations.

The injured man was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital following the incident on Saturday, June 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At around 6.45pm, a man was assaulted near to the junction with Serpentine Road.

Police sealed off part of Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, following an assault on Saturday, June 8. Picture by FRANK REID.Police sealed off part of Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, following an assault on Saturday, June 8. Picture by FRANK REID.
Police sealed off part of Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, following an assault on Saturday, June 8. Picture by FRANK REID.

“The 39-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

“It is believed that there were lots of vehicles around at the time which may have dashcam footage of the incident or nearby households may have Ring doorbell or CCTV which have caught the incident on camera.

“Please call 101 if you have footage or witnessed the incident, quoting reference SE24107425.”

Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Hartlepool Mail’s free newsletter emails