Police close Hartlepool's Hart Lane after man suffers 'serious head injury' in assault
Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, was shut in both directions near its junction with Serpentine Road while police carried out investigations.
The injured man was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital following the incident on Saturday, June 8.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At around 6.45pm, a man was assaulted near to the junction with Serpentine Road.
“The 39-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.
“It is believed that there were lots of vehicles around at the time which may have dashcam footage of the incident or nearby households may have Ring doorbell or CCTV which have caught the incident on camera.
“Please call 101 if you have footage or witnessed the incident, quoting reference SE24107425.”